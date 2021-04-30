Trending Stories
Celebrities

Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Deemed Self-Obsessed In Dripping-Wet Bikini

Celebrities

Jinger Duggar Reveals Her Parents Allowed Strangers To Sleep In Her Bed

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Wet & Wild In Six Bikinis

Celebrities

Kendall Jenner's Flaunts Paint Job In Skimpy Yoga Undies

NFL Rumors: Packers Close To Finalizing Trade Of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers in an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Stacy Revere
Sports
Nathan Francis

The face of the Green Bay Packers could soon be finding a new home.

Ahead of the start to Thursday's opening round of the NFL Draft, rumors emerged that franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers had grown discontent with the team and asked for a trade. The quickly emerging reports indicated that the Packers may be granting that request, shipping Rodgers off to the AFC for a new home.

The opening picks in the NFL Draft seemed to lend credence to these reports, though the Packers have not given any public indication that they're trading Rodgers.

Rodgers Wants Out

Aaron Rodgers on the field during an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Sean Gardner

On Thursday, reports indicated that Rodgers was done with Green Bay, saying privately that he would not return to the team. As ESPN reported on Thursday, Rodgers made his feelings clear to Green Bay's front office.

"Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday," the report noted.

There had been previous reports indicating that Rodgers was growing dismayed, but nothing so definitive. 

Packers Remain Committed

Aaron Rodgers reacts to a play in an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Harry How

The Packers seem to have thrown some cold water on the rumors, saying publicly that they remain committed to Rodgers.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," general manager Brian Gutekunst told ESPN. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

But other reports have indicated that the Packers are working on a trade, and may have a deal close to completion.

Rodgers To Denver

Aaron Rodgers celebrates after an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Stacy Revere

A number of sources have indicated that the Packers are working out a deal that would send Rodgers to the Denver Broncos, a team that has been searching for a franchise signal caller. The details have not yet been reported, but NFL reporter Mark Schlereth (via Cecil Lammey on Twitter) noted that the trade talks may have affected Denver's draft choice.

Schlereth noted that the Broncos were holding back on taking a quarterback with their No. 9 overall pick since they were anticipating Rodgers to be their man.

Broncos Pass On Signal Caller

Aaron Rodgers celebrates after an NFL game.
Gettyimages | Jonathan Daniel

Not long after Schlereth's report, the Broncos indeed passed on taking a quarterback. Despite reports that Denver was considering using their No. 9 pick to snag one of the draft's top quarterbacks, they ended up taking cornerback Patrick Surtain II instead.

While the pick itself was a not a surprise -- Surtain was considered one of the draft's best defensive players and landed in the top 10 in many a mock draft -- it did seem to signal that the Broncos could less concerned with the quarterback situation. 

Latest Headlines

CJ McCollum To Knicks Possible, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin & Kevin Knox II As Potential Trade Chips

April 30, 2021

Kelly Clarkson Shares Message For Creeps Who Came Up Behind Her At The Club

April 30, 2021

Canelo Alvarez Reveals He Negotiated Kidnapped Brother’s Release Before A Fight

April 30, 2021

Britney Spears Thrills Making Tiny Sandwich In Crop Top

April 30, 2021

Donald Trump Confirms He's Thinking About Running In 2024, Floats Ron DeSantis As Running Mate

April 29, 2021

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Driving Skills Ridiculed In High-Speed Lambo

April 29, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.