NFL Rumors: Packers Close To Finalizing Trade Of Aaron Rodgers

The face of the Green Bay Packers could soon be finding a new home.

Ahead of the start to Thursday's opening round of the NFL Draft, rumors emerged that franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers had grown discontent with the team and asked for a trade. The quickly emerging reports indicated that the Packers may be granting that request, shipping Rodgers off to the AFC for a new home.

The opening picks in the NFL Draft seemed to lend credence to these reports, though the Packers have not given any public indication that they're trading Rodgers.