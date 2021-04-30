Trending Stories
CJ McCollum To Knicks Possible, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin & Kevin Knox II As Potential Trade Chips

CJ McCollum finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite failing to acquire their top targets in the 2020 offseason, the New York Knicks still haven't fully given up with their dream of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. With the improvements shown by Julius Randle and RJ Barrett in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Knicks are expected to be more aggressive in building a team that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title this summer.

Aside from having enough salary cap space for a max free agent, the Knicks also have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2021 offseason.

Knicks Could Pursue CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

One of the most interesting trade targets for the Knicks this summer is All-Star shooting guard CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network included the Knicks on the list of teams that should keep tabs on McCollum. McCollum is yet to become officially available on the trading block but if the Trail Blazers suffer another early playoff exit, there are speculations that they may finally consider breaking their explosive backcourt duo in the 2021 offseason.

What The Knicks Could Give To Acquire CJ McCollum

Even without including Randle and Barrett in the trade package, Siegel believes that the Knicks could still come up with a lucrative offer that could persuade the Trail Blazers to send McCollum to New York this summer.

"With 12 draft picks over the next three drafts, the Knicks have the draft assets to be able to put together a lucrative deal for McCollum, and they also have some intriguing young talents that could peak the Blazers interest. Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Kevin Knox II would all likely be available in a trade package for McCollum should the Knicks be interested in pursuing him."

CJ McCollum Improves Knicks' Offense

McCollum would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Knicks. His potential arrival in New York would help them improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 20 in the league, scoring 108.2 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

McCollum would give the Knicks a prolific scorer, as well as a decent playmaker, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 23.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

CJ McCollum An Ideal Fit Alongside Julius Randle & RJ Barrett

McCollum may not be on the same level as James Harden, Bradley Beal, Paul George, and Stephen Curry, but he may be the player that the Knicks need to maximize the full potential of Randle and Barrett on the court and become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season.

With his ability to excel with or without the ball in his hands, McCollum won't have a hard time making himself fit alongside Randle and Barrett in New York. Also, sharing the floor with an elite three-point shooter like McCollum would open more driving lanes for Randle and Barrett which would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

