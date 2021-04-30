CJ McCollum To Knicks Possible, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin & Kevin Knox II As Potential Trade Chips

Despite failing to acquire their top targets in the 2020 offseason, the New York Knicks still haven't fully given up with their dream of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. With the improvements shown by Julius Randle and RJ Barrett in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Knicks are expected to be more aggressive in building a team that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title this summer.

Aside from having enough salary cap space for a max free agent, the Knicks also have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2021 offseason.