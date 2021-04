Superstar boxer Canelo Álvarez said in a new interview that his brother was kidnapped in Mexico in 2018, and he had to negotiate his brother's release by phone -- right before he was scheduled for a fight.

"In 2018, the Monday before the fight, and I was always on the phone. ... I negotiated everything for his release," Álvarez said on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" in an interview that will air in full this weekend.

Some of the details of this new revelation are stunning.