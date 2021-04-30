Kelly Clarkson Shares Message For Creeps Who Came Up Behind Her At The Club

Kelly revealed that she didn't go out a lot when she was in her 20's, and when she did, she was not looking for attention from men. She stated that she solely went to clubs to have a good time with her girlfriends. Unfortunately, when she and her pals hit the dance floor together, a group of aggressive guys would always try to crash their party by inviting themselves to join them.

"There was always the guy—the guys—who would come up behind you and just be like, 'Yeah' behind you," Kelly said.

As she spoke, she mimicked a guy attempting to bump and grind with a woman without her permission.