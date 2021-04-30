Kelly Clarkson Shares Message For Creeps Who Came Up Behind Her At The Club

Kelly Clarkson had a message for some of the guys who used to harass her at nightclubs when she was younger. On the April 29 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 39-year-old singer performed a rousing rendition of Lorrie Morgan's 1992 country classic, "What Part of No." As usual, Kelly looked classy and gorgeous. She wore a gray shirt dress with puffy, elbow-length sleeves. A wide belt with a silver buckle accentuated her waist.
After her performance, Kelly explained why the song reminded her of her clubbing days.