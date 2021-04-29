Donald Trump Confirms He's Thinking About Running In 2024, Floats Ron DeSantis As Running Mate

In an interview with Fox Business on Thursday, former President Donald Trump confirmed that he is thinking about launching a comeback presidential bid in 2024.

Trump, who has not yet definitively said if he will run for the White House again after losing to Democrat Joe Biden, told host Maria Bartiromo that he is "100 percent" looking into launching a campaign.

Trump also said he would consider tapping Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his running mate, should he launch a 2024 White House bid.