Tekashi 6ix9ine is being told he can't drive. The rainbow rapper, currently gearing up for a Trillerfest performance in Miami, FL, today clocked over 2.2 million views in under 45 minutes for aggressively driving around in a multicolor and paint-splattered Lamborghini, with fans of the "GOOBA" star seemingly not impressed with his driving skills. A video shared to 6ix9ine's Instagram on Thursday came with explicit language, but talk in the comments section was about the former gangster being behind the wheel.