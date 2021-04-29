Trending Stories
Sommer Ray Wet & Wild In Six Bikinis

Sommer Ray close up
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Traffic on Sommer Ray's Instagram is high today. The 24-year-old fitness face and Sommer Ray's Shop founder more than made sure fans shop their summer bikinis from her popular brand on Thursday, posting for her 26.3 million followers and sharing the mother of all swimwear posts. Sommer, whose brand has this year expanded to include unisex sweats and resistance training bands, was flaunting the results of her hardcore workouts, and she even got witty in the caption. A win-win for everyone. Check it out below.

'Sommer Is Coming'

Scroll for the photos. Sommer, who has used her last name in captions before and made 2020 headlines for going "Sommertime sadness" as shouted out singer Lana Del Ray, updated today in bombshell mode, and she was definitely summer-ready.

The Colorado native, opening with a drenched and oiled-up swimwear shot in pink, was seen squirting a hose while outdoors, with the sunny skies and palms flying the flag for Hot Girl Summer. A quick swipe to the right kicked off the gallery, with Sommer going floral in a bikini top while sun-drenched.

See The Photos Below!

Each swipe brought a new look, with the blonde's killer muscles and curves taking center stage as she posed poolside and even went retro in a 50's style and polka-dot bikini. The ex to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who ensured her famous apple bottom got maximal exposure, closed with a metallic bathing suit as the total suits modeled hit six.

"Sommer is coming ☀️💛✨@shopsommerray swim dropping monday 🤪 so excited for you guys to see all the prints & styles. here’s a sneak peak 😈," the caption read. More photos after the post, where you can swipe for the gallery.

'Not Your Average Instagram Model'

In 2018, Sommer was profiled by Forbes, with the iconic magazine dubbing her "Not Your Average Instagram Model." And it wasn't wrong. Just this week and while squatting down on beach sands and in her skimpy bikini, Sommer joked that she looked like she was on the toilet, telling fans:

"Kinda looks like i’m taking a pee in this pose hahahah whatever i’m running out of content buuuuut guys my summer 2021 swim drops this Monday!!!" 

Keep scrolling for a video below.

TikTok Shoots Up

Sommer comes as an OG of Instagram swim faces, but the star is likewise racking up the followers on a much younger platform. Ray boasts over 10.5 million followers on TikTok. While the fanbase there is lower, it is rising at a much faster rate, with fans loving the girl who'll happily film herself with a mouthful of peanut butter from her car. 

Sommer has also made relationship headlines of late, opening up on her brief romance with "RAP DEVIL" star Machine Gun Kelly and even accusing him of cheating on her with now-girlfriend Megan Fox. 

