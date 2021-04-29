Sommer Ray Wet & Wild In Six Bikinis

Traffic on Sommer Ray's Instagram is high today. The 24-year-old fitness face and Sommer Ray's Shop founder more than made sure fans shop their summer bikinis from her popular brand on Thursday, posting for her 26.3 million followers and sharing the mother of all swimwear posts. Sommer, whose brand has this year expanded to include unisex sweats and resistance training bands, was flaunting the results of her hardcore workouts, and she even got witty in the caption. A win-win for everyone. Check it out below.