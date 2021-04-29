Lisa Rinna Dances In Bikini & Cowboy Hat For The Haters

Lisa Rinna has picked the bikini and cowboy hat dance that "triggers everyone the most" to both clap back at the haters and celebrate International Dance Day. The 57-year-old Bravo face, savagely slammed in 2019 for bopping around to Billie Eilish in a two-piece, today returned with the video that sparked so much controversy, posting for her 2.6 million Instagram followers and nailing both her video and her caption. Lisa, known for her social media home dances, was all body, and nobody's complaining in the comments section.