Donald Trump Says GOP Needs New Leadership: 'Mitch McConnell Has Not Done A Great Job'

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that the Republican Party needs new leadership if it wants to win back both chambers of the United States Congress in 2022.

Speaking with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Trump ripped into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying that the Kentucky Republican must be replaced.

As reported by The Hill, Trump argued that the Republicans could "do very well" in the upcoming midterm elections, but only if they remove McConnell and embrace Trump-supporting insurgents.