Trending Stories
Celebrities

Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Wows In White Bikini For Penelope Cruz's Birthday

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Deemed Self-Obsessed In Dripping-Wet Bikini

Celebrities

Jinger Duggar Reveals Her Parents Allowed Strangers To Sleep In Her Bed

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson All Cowgirl In Horseback-Riding Amazon Reveal

Donald Trump Says GOP Needs New Leadership: 'Mitch McConnell Has Not Done A Great Job'

Donald Trump
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that the Republican Party needs new leadership if it wants to win back both chambers of the United States Congress in 2022.

Speaking with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Trump ripped into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying that the Kentucky Republican must be replaced.

As reported by The Hill, Trump argued that the Republicans could "do very well" in the upcoming midterm elections, but only if they remove McConnell and embrace Trump-supporting insurgents. 

Trump Slams McConnell

"I think we’re going to do very well. We need good leadership," Trump told Bartiromo, before slamming McConnell.

"Mitch McConnell has not done a great job, I think they should change Mitch McConnell."

McConnell and Trump reportedly haven't spoken since December. The two men worked together when Trump was in the White House, but McConnell turned on the former president following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

McConnell attacked Trump for inciting rioters to break into the building, but ultimately voted to acquit him in the Senate's impeachment trial. 

Trump Vs. McConnell 

After McConnell refused to support Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Trump issued a lengthy statement describing his former ally as an incompetent leader.

At a fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, Trump ripped into McConnell once again, calling him a "stone-cold loser" and a "dumb son of a b*tch."

In response, McConnell said that he is focused on fighting President Joe Biden and his administration.

"What I’m concentrating on is the future and what we are confronted with here is a totally left-wing administration," he stated.

McCarthy

Though Trump is no longer on good terms with McConnell, he has met several times with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"I’m working in conjunction with Kevin McCarthy and the group and I think we’re going to take back the House," the former president told Bartiromo.

Trump also promised to get actively involved in the 2022 midterm elections.

"I’m looking at the right people to endorse and when I endorse people it means a lot," he said.

"I think we’re going to have a great victory in 2022. I think we’re going to take back the House. Everybody’s working very hard," he added.

Midterms And Beyond

McConnell is not the only Republican Trump has lashed out against. Last week, the former president issued a statement attacking Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

He accused Ducey of helping Democratic politicians cover up alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and stressed that Biden did not win legitimately.

In addition, Trump has repeatedly teased a potential 2024 bid, as reported by USA Today. Most recently, he told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he is considering the possibility "very seriously, beyond seriously."

Latest Headlines

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest's New Side-Kick Thrills 'Live' Viewers

April 29, 2021

Jessica Simpson All Cowgirl In Horseback-Riding Amazon Reveal

April 29, 2021

Joe Biden Was Allegedly Blindsided By Rudy Giuliani Raid

April 29, 2021

Salma Hayek Wows In White Bikini For Penelope Cruz's Birthday

April 29, 2021

Iggy Azalea Flaunts Massive Burger Appetite In Balcony Showoff

April 29, 2021

Karl-Anthony Towns Should Be Celtics' 'Number One Target' In 2021 Offseason, Per 'Hardwood Houdini'

April 29, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.