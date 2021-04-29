Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest's New Side-Kick Thrills 'Live' Viewers

The upbeat video, shared just before Kelly and Ryan hit the air, featured Deja with her headset on and in a bold, stylish, and red sleeveless top. She was seen waving her arms around and definitely owning the camera, although footage did swing to Kelly, looking gorgeous in a dark top and long floaty skirt - both Kelly and Ryan approached the desk to kick the show off.

"Tune in now!" a caption read, and the comments have been coming in fast. See the response after the video.