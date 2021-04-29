Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest's New Side-Kick Thrills 'Live' Viewers

Viewers of Live! With Kelly and Ryan are throwing a massive thumbs-up to the syndicated talk show's new face, seemingly a permanent one. Earlier this month, fans were introduced to media personality Deja Vu as the series' new announcer, with each passing day bringing her return and a fresh spin on the show that's now the most-watched morning one in America. Kelly, 50, and Ryan, 46, are now joined by Deja Vu and her DJ decks on a daily basis, and today's video more than brought in the fan love. Check it out below.