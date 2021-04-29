Jessica Simpson All Cowgirl In Horseback-Riding Amazon Reveal

Scroll for the photo, one quickly bringing in likes as the Jessica Simpson Style founder stunned while riding out in the sunshine. The mom of three, who has been candid with her Open Book memoir and majorly cashed in on the book as it experienced a spike in sales during the first wave of the pandemic, was snapped from behind and turning around for a gorgeous smile.

Jessica, wearing tight jeans, brown cowboy boots, a loose shirt, and cowboy hat, also sported shades, with Maxwell seen also on a horse and in the background.