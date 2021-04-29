Trending Stories
Celebrities

Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Deemed Self-Obsessed In Dripping-Wet Bikini

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Wows In White Bikini For Penelope Cruz's Birthday

Celebrities

Kendall Jenner's Flaunts Paint Job In Skimpy Yoga Undies

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Celebrates Hump Day With Slow-Mo Bikini Run

Jessica Simpson All Cowgirl In Horseback-Riding Amazon Reveal

Jessica Simpson in the street
Getty Images
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is going full yee-haw on horseback to reveal just one part of the massive Amazon multimedia deal she inked last year. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer today shared a touching and brave Instagram update, one seeing the blonde acknowledge her fear of horses and conquer them as she was photographed riding with 8-year-old daughter Maxwell. Jessica, who made late 2020 headlines for partnering up with Amazon for Original Stories essays, just dropped the latest news about it today. Check it out below.

Facing Her Fears

Scroll for the photo, one quickly bringing in likes as the Jessica Simpson Style founder stunned while riding out in the sunshine. The mom of three, who has been candid with her Open Book memoir and majorly cashed in on the book as it experienced a spike in sales during the first wave of the pandemic, was snapped from behind and turning around for a gorgeous smile.

Jessica, wearing tight jeans, brown cowboy boots, a loose shirt, and cowboy hat, also sported shades, with Maxwell seen also on a horse and in the background. 

See The Snap Below!

All smiles, the gorgeous star then took to her caption, announcing that she's learned a lot from documenting her life in writing form. 

"Confronting honest questions, emotions, insecurities, fears and revelations holds me strong in my purpose," she wrote, adding: "A little over a year ago I released my memoir, Open Book. It was anchored by the journal entries I had kept all the way from childhood to the woman I have now become."

Scroll for more photos and Jessica's 100-pound weight loss after the snap.

'Humbled' By Experience

Jessica, whose book documents her childhood sexual abuse, resulting addictions, relationships, and recovery, added:

"Today I am humbled to share my reflections from over the past year in my Amazon Original Stories essay, TAKE THE LEAD, along with an audio version I narrated."

Then came the horse talk. Simpson recalled a past trauma that had left her afraid of horses, saying that it "took the life of my cousin, Sarah." However, she was spurred to return to riding because Maxwell was keen.

Daughter's 'Biggest Wish'

Jessica, also a mom to son Ace and 2019-born Birdie Mae, continued: "I share a moment when I followed Maxwell’s lead and surrendered my paralyzing struggle. Even though I faced my fear I figured it would be a one time thing…haaa who am I kidding when it comes to these kiddos?!?!"

The star, who just wanted to get her family together for an activity they all can enjoy, concluded: "My love for Maxwell is bigger than my fear of anything, so needless to say I was back on a horse and we made hilarious and beautiful memories that will last a lifetime."

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden Was Allegedly Blindsided By Rudy Giuliani Raid

April 29, 2021

Salma Hayek Wows In White Bikini For Penelope Cruz's Birthday

April 29, 2021

Iggy Azalea Flaunts Massive Burger Appetite In Balcony Showoff

April 29, 2021

Karl-Anthony Towns Should Be Celtics' 'Number One Target' In 2021 Offseason, Per 'Hardwood Houdini'

April 29, 2021

NBA Exec Says Knicks Should Trade Obi Toppin This Summer

April 29, 2021

Washington Wizards Should Trade For Kevin Love In 2021 Offseason

April 29, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.