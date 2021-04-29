Jessica Simpson All Cowgirl In Horseback-Riding Amazon Reveal

Jessica Simpson is going full yee-haw on horseback to reveal just one part of the massive Amazon multimedia deal she inked last year. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer today shared a touching and brave Instagram update, one seeing the blonde acknowledge her fear of horses and conquer them as she was photographed riding with 8-year-old daughter Maxwell. Jessica, who made late 2020 headlines for partnering up with Amazon for Original Stories essays, just dropped the latest news about it today. Check it out below.