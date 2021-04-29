Salma Hayek Wows In White Bikini For Penelope Cruz's Birthday

Trending Stories
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is dropping jaws by posting a red-hot bikini shot of herself, and doing similar with Penelope Cruz. The 54-year-old actress, known for dedicating Instagram updates to her famous friends' birthdays, today wowed her 17.8 million followers with a double dose of swimwear action, sharing both a photo of herself in a skimpy white bikini and one of Spanish actress Penelope, yesterday turning 47. Salma's photos were throwbacks, but there were zero complaints in the comments section. See the snap below.

Double Trouble 

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Salma makes headlines for saying she feels "liberated" by her bikini shots, this year causing quite the stir as the Mexican kicked the year off with a never-ending stream of thirst traps. 

Posting on Thursday, Salma shared a side-by-side, one showing Woody Allen-adored star Penelope as she stunned in white lingerie and wore a thick-strapped bodice with sheer lace paneling and on a balcony. Salma, meanwhile, appeared on the right, and it wasn't short on the curves.

See The Jaw-Dropping Photo!

Salma, all wet-haired and bombshell-like, showed off insane rock-hard abs and her famous cleavage, but the image was tasteful as The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star wore a below-the-waist white cover-up skirt to match her two-piece and stood on beach shores.

"Women in white, still celebrating the magnificent Penelope Cruz who had her birthday yesterday!! #tbt. Mujeres en blanco. Seguimos celebrando el cumpleaños de la maravillosa," Salma wrote. Over 600,000 likes poured in before the update was eight hours old, with Penelope leading the way in the comments.

Scroll For More Photos!

"I love how sensational you are," a fan quickly replied, with another calling the duo "the most beautiful women of all time." See more photos after the shot.

Salma and Penelope, who co-starred way back in 2006, have continued a close bond, one even seeing Hayek reveal that they have nicknames for one another. "We call each other huevos [eggs]," she revealed in 2013, adding that it was "because when we were working together, we didn't have children yet, so we used to sleep much more than now. So it was a way to call each other lazy."

Stuns At 54

Salma, meanwhile, continues to make headlines for defying her age and celebrating her body. 

"Well, I feel very lucky. I think I have achieved a lot of things at my age. I think I am very, very, lucky because I found love," she told British health chain Holmes Place ahead of her 50th, adding:

"You know, I think this is number one, the greatest achievement is that I found a fantastic partner to share my life with that I am still in love with, and that supports me and inspires me to grow."

