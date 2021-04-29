Salma Hayek Wows In White Bikini For Penelope Cruz's Birthday

Salma Hayek is dropping jaws by posting a red-hot bikini shot of herself, and doing similar with Penelope Cruz. The 54-year-old actress, known for dedicating Instagram updates to her famous friends' birthdays, today wowed her 17.8 million followers with a double dose of swimwear action, sharing both a photo of herself in a skimpy white bikini and one of Spanish actress Penelope, yesterday turning 47. Salma's photos were throwbacks, but there were zero complaints in the comments section. See the snap below.