Iggy Azalea Flaunts Massive Burger Appetite In Balcony Showoff

Iggy Azalea is showing off her massive slides appetite in what might be the biggest celebrity food show-off fans have seen in a while. The 30-year-old rapper, fresh from celebrating April 2020-born son Onyx's first birthday this week, today updated her Instagram stories with the mother of all home buffets, posting a balcony-set video that was a feast for the eyes and the belly. Iggy, followed by 14.5 million on her Instagram, was even heard squealing with glee, and with good reason. Check it out below.