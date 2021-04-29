Iggy Azalea Flaunts Massive Burger Appetite In Balcony Showoff

Trending Stories
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Iggy Azalea is showing off her massive slides appetite in what might be the biggest celebrity food show-off fans have seen in a while. The 30-year-old rapper, fresh from celebrating April 2020-born son Onyx's first birthday this week, today updated her Instagram stories with the mother of all home buffets, posting a balcony-set video that was a feast for the eyes and the belly. Iggy, followed by 14.5 million on her Instagram, was even heard squealing with glee, and with good reason. Check it out below. 

Not Eating Rabbit Food

Scroll for the feast. Iggy, who made November 2020 headlines for revealing she'd dropped 20 pounds without even trying, was showing her followers that her "baby waist" comes well-fed. The "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" hit-maker, who has been in the news this year for chowing down on pizza in late-night TikToks, showcase a fully-catered and very fancy-looking spread, but the food wasn't all high-end.

The video, which may well have been from Onyx's birthday celebrations, showed a camera filming a never-ending table, and it wasn't short on the food.

See The Insane Spread!

Filmed with a hand-held camera, the table opened up with rectangular plates of brioche burgers and side salads, with Aussie Iggy also showing hot dogs all grilled up and ready to eat in buns, plus racks of juicy meat, corn bread, tons of sides, and a platter of fresh fruit with raspberries, blackberries, and grapefruit. The exquisite display came without a caption, but Iggy was clearly excited.

Iggy, whose "slim thick" body is the object of envy for many, shocked fans with her weight loss last year. See it below. 

Dropping 20 Pounds

IggyAzalea/Instagram

Iggy updated her Twitter ahead of the holidays last year, reaching out to other new mothers as she revealed her weight loss. "Any other moms who can’t stop dropping weight after having a baby? (Not a brag, genuinely wanna hear if you had this happen),"she wrote, adding:

"I don’t try/want to lose weight but it’s literally just shedding off me, is it hormonal? Should I be concerned? 20lbs lighter than pre baby and counting."

Scroll for more photos and her baby below.

Son Turns One

Iggy, who never announced her pregnancy and shocked fans with her birth announcement, yesterday celebrated her baby boy turning one. Onyx is shared with 24-year-old rapper and now-ex Playboi Carti. The 2018-commenced couple split at the end of last year.

Marking the milestone, Iggy posted adorable photos and wrote: "Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe! 💖🥳 I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you’re a joy. Your happiness is my happiness."

