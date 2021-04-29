Trending Stories
MMA

Ex-Champ Daniel Cormier Challenges Jake Paul To MMA Fight: 'I'll Rip His Face Apart'

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Deemed Self-Obsessed In Dripping-Wet Bikini

Celebrities

Kendall Jenner's Flaunts Paint Job In Skimpy Yoga Undies

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Celebrates Hump Day With Slow-Mo Bikini Run

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Enjoys White Roses Sandwich In Stringy Bikini

Karl-Anthony Towns Should Be Celtics' 'Number One Target' In 2021 Offseason, Per 'Hardwood Houdini'

Karl-Anthony Towns attacking the rim
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Timberwolves may not have shown any sign that they are planning to move Towns this summer, but they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him once he expresses his desire to leave.

Though he remains committed to the Timberwolves, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before Towns follows in the footsteps of other superstars and seeks a way out of Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns Goes To Beantown

Karl-Anthony Towns finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Hannah Foslien

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring KAT from the Timberwolves in the 2021 offseason. One of the potential top suitors of Towns on the trade market is the Boston Celtics. With their need for a major upgrade at the starting center position, Mark Nilon of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini believes that Towns should be the Celtics' "number one target" this summer.

Karl-Anthony Towns A Dream Acquisition For Celtics

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Celtics make Towns their top trade target in the 2021 offseason. The successful acquisition of Towns wouldn't only address their frontcourt problems, but it would also enable them to add a third All-Star that fits the timeline of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

"Still just 25 years old, the star big man fits the timeline that both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are on while also giving the team as a whole one of, if not the most talented center in the entire league to compete with the other juggernauts at the position out East in Joel Embiid and Bam Adebayo."

Celtics Improve On Both Ends And Form Own 'Big Three'

The potential arrival of Towns would bring a significant improvement with the Celtics' performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a reliable third scoring option behind Tatum and Brown, as well as a monster rebounder, on-court facilitator, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 25-year-old center is averaging 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. If Towns, Tatum, and Brown grow together and build good chemistry, the Celtics could form a "Big Three" that could realistically dominate the entire league for years.

Celtics Need To Pay The King's Ransom To Acquire Karl-Anthony Towns

With their disappointing performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, there's indeed a huge possibility for Towns and the Timberwolves to part ways this summer. However, the Timberwolves are likely to demand a huge haul for their franchise center. To convince the Timberwolves to send Towns to Beantown, the Celtics would be required to pay a king's ransom.

With Tatum and Brown considered untouchables, the Celtics could explore a package that includes young players like Payton Pritchard, Robert Williams III, and Aaron Nesmith with multiple future first-round picks.

Latest Headlines

NBA Exec Says Knicks Should Trade Obi Toppin This Summer

April 29, 2021

Washington Wizards Should Trade For Kevin Love In 2021 Offseason

April 29, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Should Trade Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams III & Draft Pick For Bradley Beal, Says Jeff Goodman

April 29, 2021

Jinger Duggar Reveals Her Parents Allowed Strangers To Sleep In Her Bed

April 29, 2021

Demi Rose Enjoys White Roses Sandwich In Stringy Bikini

April 28, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Sparks Backlash With Darker Skin Color

April 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.