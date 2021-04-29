NBA Exec Says Knicks Should Trade Obi Toppin This Summer

When they selected him as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks were expecting Obi Toppin to be part of their long-term future. However, Toppin's rookie season so far has been a roller coaster ride that is filled with more downs than ups. Compared to other lottery selections, the 23-year-old power forward failed to make an immediate impact on the Knicks.

In his first 53 games in the NBA, he's only averaging 4.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.