Washington Wizards Should Trade For Kevin Love In 2021 Offseason

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is one of the players who is frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Since he signed a lucrative contract extension, Love has been a huge disappointment and failed to live up to expectations from the player that was supposed to lead the Cavaliers in the post-LeBron James era.

Love is yet to officially demand a trade from the Cavaliers but with the team currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, most consider him as the odd man out in Cleveland.