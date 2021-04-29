Trending Stories
Washington Wizards Should Trade For Kevin Love In 2021 Offseason

Kevin Love pointing to the Cavaliers' bench
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is one of the players who is frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Since he signed a lucrative contract extension, Love has been a huge disappointment and failed to live up to expectations from the player that was supposed to lead the Cavaliers in the post-LeBron James era.

Love is yet to officially demand a trade from the Cavaliers but with the team currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, most consider him as the odd man out in Cleveland.

Wizards Could Trade For Kevin Love In 2021 Offseason

Kevin Love celebrates after a successful shot
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

Love may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, he's still expected to receive strong interest from teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and an additional star power. According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, one of the potential suitors of Love on the trade market in the 2021 offseason is the Washington Wizards. If they insist on keeping their explosive backcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, Siegel thinks that the Wizards should strongly consider bringing Love to Washington this summer.

Kevin Love Gives Wizards Solid Frontcourt Reinforcement

When he's 100 percent healthy, Love would be an incredible addition to the Wizards. He would provide them with a major improvement in their frontcourt and a third All-Star that could help Westbrook and Beal carry the team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

"Love could immediately become this team’s go-to player in the frontcourt and with other young frontcourt talents like Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford, Kevin Love could really help them grow further as young talents," Siegel wrote. "Having a guy like Kevin Love who can step out on the perimeter and knock down shots at the power-forward position would complement both Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal quite nicely."

Kevin Love Would Be The Perfect Third Fiddle Alongside Russell Westbrook And Bradley Beal

With the years he spent with Kyrie Irving and James in Cleveland, Love wouldn't have a hard time making himself fit with Westbrook and Beal in Washington. Westbrook and Beal wouldn't be needing to make huge adjustments with their offensive game to accommodate Love on their roster since he's capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity. Also, sharing the court with a floor-spacing big man like Love would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Aside from helping them open more driving lanes for Westbrook and Beal, Love would also give the Wizards a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, and on-court facilitator. This season, he's averaging 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Cavaliers' Asking Price For Kevin Love

With his numerous health issues and dismal performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Wizards wouldn't need to pay the king's ransom to convince the Cavaliers to send Love to Washington this summer. A potential trade package that includes a young player or a late first-round pick may be enough to persuade the Cavaliers to make a deal.

However, the Wizards would need to give up several players to match Love's massive salary. In the potential deal with the Cavaliers, the Wizards could use Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant as trade chips.

