Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are undeniably two of the fastest rising superstars in the league. With their improvements on both ends of the floor, Brown and Tatum managed to help the Boston Celtics speed up their timeline and turn them into a contender in the Eastern Conference. However, despite their impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Celtics are still not viewed on the same level as powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

If they suffer a huge disappointment this year, some people think that the Celtics should consider breaking up their young superstar duo this summer.