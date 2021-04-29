Jinger Duggar Reveals Her Parents Allowed Strangers To Sleep In Her Bed

According to Jinger Duggar, she wasn't as rebellious as some fans thought she was. She revealed that she was aware of the stir created by a comment she made on a 2012 episode of 19 Kids and Counting about wanting to move to a big city someday. Michelle later told Radar Online that Jinger simply meant that "she wanted to live 15 minutes from a Wal-mart."

Still, that comment helped Jinger earn a reputation as the "rebel Duggar." Fans also pointed to her tendency to roll her eyes and make "exaggerated faces" as proof that she didn't play by her family's rules. However, Jinger said that she did everything she could to shed her rebellious image. She tried to quit making those famous faces, and she learned to think carefully about her answers to interview questions so that they couldn't be "twisted to play up drama."

"I wanted nothing more than to please my parents," Jinger revealed.

However, she did go on to prove her mom wrong by moving to Los Angeles, so there might just be just a little bit of a rebel in her.