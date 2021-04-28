Demi Rose Enjoys White Roses Sandwich In Stringy Bikini

Demi Rose and her too-tiny stringy bikini are making a white roses sandwich and it's dropping Instagram's jaw. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation had already peeked her massive flowers delivery via her stories on Wednesday morning, but the star's 16.3 million followers had no idea what was to come. Posting later in the day, the British bikini bombshell stunned fans by lounging around on steps and surrounded by a sea of bouquets, with the whole thing even earning Demi cash. Check it out below.