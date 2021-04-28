Demi Rose Enjoys White Roses Sandwich In Stringy Bikini

Trending Stories
Demi Rose smiles close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose and her too-tiny stringy bikini are making a white roses sandwich and it's dropping Instagram's jaw. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation had already peeked her massive flowers delivery via her stories on Wednesday morning, but the star's 16.3 million followers had no idea what was to come. Posting later in the day, the British bikini bombshell stunned fans by lounging around on steps and surrounded by a sea of bouquets, with the whole thing even earning Demi cash. Check it out below. 

'Vibe So High'

Scroll for the photos. Demi, who built her career flaunting the curves for free, is cash first these days. The model, who was unveiled as clothing brand Pretty Little Thing's newest brand ambassador in October 2020, was back in promo mode for the label, with a #ad confirming the post was a paid one.

 

Blowing fans away amid crazy paving stone steps, Demi posed lying down in an ivory bikini and super-tiny cover-up skirt, with the PLT two-piece being more about the skin than the fabric.

See The Jaw-Dropping Photos

With huge pots of fresh roses all around her and Demi herself sandwiching them, the post captioned: "Vibe so high the universe matched it" managed to snag the star a sweet 282,000+ likes in just three hours - nothing new for the girl whose Instagram following is climbing by about 100,000 a week.

"LOVE THIS," one fan wrote. "Omg, what a dream, another said." See more photos, plus what she might have gotten paid after the shot - you can swipe right for both photos.

What's The Pay?

Demi had abided by Instagram's required #ad, although she doesn't always employ the hashtag, with her partner status with PLT seeming to absolve her from the need to mention the paid nature. Pay on IG correlates with following, with experts at Vox throwing out potential figures.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

See more photos below!

 

Life's Rosy

Demi, who continues to mourn losing both parents just even months apart, is nonetheless managing to live her best life. The star, linked to rapper Tyga in 2016 and single following her 2019 split from DJ Chris Martinez, has ditched her U.K. base for Ibiza, Spain, where she seems happier than ever - and Demi definitely doesn't need the famous men anymore, now finding herself a solid A-Lister in the world of Instagram models.

Demi even has celebrity followers, with 24-year-old model Sommer Ray keeping tabs on her.

