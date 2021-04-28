Demi Rose Enjoys White Roses Sandwich In Stringy Bikini

Scroll for the photos. Demi, who built her career flaunting the curves for free, is cash first these days. The model, who was unveiled as clothing brand Pretty Little Thing's newest brand ambassador in October 2020, was back in promo mode for the label, with a #ad confirming the post was a paid one.

Blowing fans away amid crazy paving stone steps, Demi posed lying down in an ivory bikini and super-tiny cover-up skirt, with the PLT two-piece being more about the skin than the fabric.