Savannah Chrisley Sparks Backlash With Darker Skin Color

Savannah Chrisley close up
SavannahChrisley/Instagram
Savannah Chrisley
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is getting big-time hated on by her 2.2 million Instagram followers as a photo of her car glow-up gains comments. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star has been busy promoting her best-selling SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line since it launched in December of last year, with a brand new selfie today seeing the blonde looking a little darker than usual. Posting on Wednesday, the daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley appeared highlighted and bronzed, but it was a little too bronzed as far as fans were concerned.

Keeping It SASSY

Scroll for the photo. Despite the 20,000+ likes left in three hours, it was largely the thumbs-down in the comments section as the reality star showed off her glow. 

Wearing a white Louis Vuitton-monogrammed top, shades, and looking her usual flawless self, the reality star showed off some super-highlighted cheeks and a bronzed complexion as she posed in her car, with a caption shouting out her brand - SASSY retails a $12 Lip Kit, $14 Eye Kit, and its sell-out $22 Full Face Palette.

'Nothing Like A GREAT GLOW'

Taking to her caption, Savannah wrote: "Nothing like a GREAT GLOW 😍 thanks to the full face palette @sassybysavannah and the fun and flirty lip kit! 😍💕💄."

Fans are going full-throttle. "Looks like the day you learned how to use the tanning machine 😮," the leading comment reads. "You are pretty but it looks like you just stepped out from the tanning bed. Too dark for your skin tone," another said, with Savannah also told to "stop lip enlargement." See more comments after the photo.

Told To Quit The Tanning

Savannah, who has been topping up her tan the natural way via her recent 5-star Bahamas vacation - complete with some epic string bikini action - was also told to quit the tan look. One user told the star: "To much .... Stop with the tanning😂."

"Way too dark," another chimed in, with one follower seeming to prefer the way Savannah used to look. 

"Oh no 🤦‍♂️! Way too much,,,you’re beautiful au natural, not sure why you wanna change what the Good Lord gave ya...especially at such a young age....your right. Your decision but man....to each their own I reckon ."

Makeup Line Sells Out

Savannah, who was backed by a few fans and one who told others to stop being "so freaking rude," is having the last laugh as her cosmetics fly off shelves. 

Within weeks of dropping her range last winter, the star announced "insane" numbers of sales, and she wasn't bluffing. The $22 Full Face Palette quickly sold out, with Savannah just this month dropping another add to the brand now seeing fans preferring it to Kylie Jenner's 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics company.

Savannah does not appear to have responded to the backlash. 

