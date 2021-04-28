Savannah Chrisley Sparks Backlash With Darker Skin Color

Savannah Chrisley is getting big-time hated on by her 2.2 million Instagram followers as a photo of her car glow-up gains comments. The 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star has been busy promoting her best-selling SASSY by Savannah cosmetics line since it launched in December of last year, with a brand new selfie today seeing the blonde looking a little darker than usual. Posting on Wednesday, the daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley appeared highlighted and bronzed, but it was a little too bronzed as far as fans were concerned.