Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner's Flaunts Paint Job In Skimpy Yoga Undies

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Deemed Self-Obsessed In Dripping-Wet Bikini

Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley Sparks Backlash With Darker Skin Color

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Gym Legs For Monday Motivation

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Celebrates Hump Day With Slow-Mo Bikini Run

Nicole Scherzinger Deemed Self-Obsessed In Dripping-Wet Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger pouts close up
NicoleScherzinger/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Nicole Scherzinger's endless string of arched-back and waterfall-set bikini photos are starting to wear thin for some fans. The 42-year-old pop singer and reality judge has been dropping jaws by taking in waterfall spray from Hawaii rocks as she flaunts her stunning bikini body, but with nothing breaking up the drenched swimwear photos this past week, not everyone is warming to the continued posts. Earlier this week, the "Buttons" hit-maker sent out her fourth bikini-and-waterfall post, and it's now seeing The Masked Singer face slammed. See why below.

Starts Off Straight-Forward

Scroll for the photos, and expect a lot of them. Nicole, followed by 4.9 million on Instagram and recently making headlines for the waterfall post she used to mark Earth Day, updated on Tuesday with the mother of all flaunts, although the vibe from the Hawaii native was one of appreciation for mother nature.

The photo showed Nicole sprawled out on her back amid rocks, with a gushing waterfall backdrop soaking the star to a glistening-wet and goddess-like finish as she wore a tiny brown bikini.

'Open To Receiving Mana'

A caption from Nicole read: "Open to receiving all the #mana this week and open to giving even more #mana in return 💚🌱💧🌬
Mana | pervasive supernatural or magical power."

Meanwhile, the Earth Day post, a video seeing the brunette beauty throw her arms up into the spray and take in the natural goodness, had come captioned: "So excited to be home in Hawaii and honor the earth, Mother Nature. 🌺 I cannot do all the things the earth needs. But the earth needs all the good that I can do."

See the feedback - a little mixed - below.

A Few Too Many?

Nicole, who largely received the thumbs-up in her posts, now finds herself a little under fire. "No body could love her as much as she loves herself," a fan wrote, with others agreeing. "I know right picture after picture 😂," a user replied.

"Please do something else!!" a separate comment read - seemingly, the consensus from more than one user. Nicole had semi broken up the solo vibe in her waterfall posts by sharing a shot of herself and boyfriend Thom Evans. See that shot below.

Waterfall Magic With Boyfriend

Nicole regularly features Scottish rugby player Thom Evans on her Instagram. The two, meeting in 2019 and even sparking pregnancy rumors this past year, are fresh from being spotted grabbing dinner at celebrity-adored Craig's restaurant in L.A. They're reported to be eyeing up a property purchase in London.

Unsurprisingly, zero backlash over the couples shot, with one fan replying: "Wow! Stunning love birds. Enjoy ones with nature and each other 💚 🦢 💚🦢💚." Nicole has not responded to the recent remarks.

Latest Headlines

Demi Rose Enjoys White Roses Sandwich In Stringy Bikini

April 28, 2021

Savannah Chrisley Sparks Backlash With Darker Skin Color

April 28, 2021

Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

April 28, 2021

Joe Biden's White House Clashes With Joe Rogan On Vaccines

April 28, 2021

Republicans May Soon Rewrite The Constitution, Reporter Warns

April 28, 2021

NBA Rumors: Sixers Plan To Pursue Kyle Lowry Via 'Sign-And-Trade' In 2021 Free Agency

April 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.