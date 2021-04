Once he becomes an unrestricted free agent, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and an additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in signing Lowry. One of the title contenders that are being heavily linked to Lowry is his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Sixers are planning to explore a sign-and-trade scenario with the Raptors to acquire Lowry in the 2021 free agency.

"Sources say the Sixers still plan on pursuing him by way of a possible sign-and-trade," Amick wrote, as quoted by Yahoo Sports. "While they added George Hill at the deadline in lieu of Lowry, only $1.2 million of his $10 million salary for next season is guaranteed, and the deal expires at that point. The Lowry interest remains very strong there."