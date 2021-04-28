James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins are the two members of the Golden State Warriors who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Wiseman and Wiggins may have managed to impress in the 2020-21 NBA season, but most people don't see them as the players that could help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.

When the season is over, the Warriors are expected to use Wiseman and Wiggins as trade chips to acquire quality players this summer.