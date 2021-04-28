Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: GSW Could Swap James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins For Al Horford & Luguentz Dort In Suggested Trade With Thunder

James Wiseman trying to penetrate the basket
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins are the two members of the Golden State Warriors who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Wiseman and Wiggins may have managed to impress in the 2020-21 NBA season, but most people don't see them as the players that could help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty next year.

When the season is over, the Warriors are expected to use Wiseman and Wiggins as trade chips to acquire quality players this summer.

Proposed Trade With OKC Thunder

Al Horford handling the ball for the Sixers
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff

In a recent article, Michael Balko of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical trade idea between the Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder involving Wiseman and Wiggins. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending Wiseman and Wiggins to the Thunder in exchange for a package that includes Al Horford, Luguentz Dort, Theo Maledon, and a 2022 first-round pick.

If the suggested trade becomes a reality in the 2021 offseason, Balko believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Why The Thunder Would Make The Trade

As much as they wanted to keep Dort long-term in Oklahoma City, the proposed trade scenario would be too good to pass up for the Thunder. Aside from successfully getting rid of Horford's massive contract, it would also allow them to add two players that perfectly fit the timeline of franchise cornerstone Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Wiseman may have recently suffered a season-ending injury but once he fully recovers, he would give the Thunder a long-term answer at the starting center position. Though he would consume a huge chunk of their salary cap space, Wiggins is young enough to be part of the Thunder's rebuilding plans.

Warriors Get Veteran Center & Defensive-Minded 3-And-D Wingman

Meanwhile, by sacrificing Wiggins and Wiseman, the Warriors would acquire a veteran center who is battle-tested in the playoffs in Horford and a defensive-minded three-and-D wingman in Dort. Horford may already be on the downside of his career, but he remains a reliable contributor on both ends of the floor and considered an upgrade over Wiseman at the Warriors' starting center spot.

This season, Horford is averaging 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Warriors Unlikely To Pull The Trigger On The Proposed Trade

Horford and Dort would undeniably be intriguing additions to the Warriors but even with the inclusion of a future first-round pick in the Thunder's trade package, it is highly unlikely that Golden State would pull the trigger on such a deal. Though both players could help them improve their performance on both ends of the floor, they are not worth giving up Wiseman and Wiggins.

If the Warriors decide to move Wiseman and Wiggins, it would only be in a deal that would enable them to acquire an All-Star caliber player that would complement Curry, Thompson, and Green.

 

