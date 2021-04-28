Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner's Flaunts Paint Job In Skimpy Yoga Undies

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Flaunts Guilt-Free Burger Gains With Weekend Curves

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Gives Off Angel Vibes In Frilly White Lingerie

US Politics

Nancy Pelosi Slammed For Silence On Andrew Cuomo Allegations

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson's Summer High Heels Require Strict Warning

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Suffers Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction On Beach

Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear

Monica Bellucci at an event
Gettyimages | Carlos Alvarez
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Monica Bellucci is cooking up a giant saucepan of spaghetti in plunging undies, and Instagram is loving it. The 56-year-old actress and model, big-time proving she's got an edge on the 20-somethings competition, this week updated her Instagram with a stunning and very Italian shot, showcasing the European country's most-famous dish and delighting her 3.9 million followers. Coming as promo for the brunette's latest Madame Figaro feature, the photo went old-school, but the star's followers thought it was the freshest thing they've seen. Check it out below.

Never Too Old For Undies

Scroll for the photo. Monica, still in the acting game and currently shooting La Befana Comes at Night 2, is currently in Italy for filming. Apt, then, for the star to update all spaghetti. 

The photo, a black-and-white one, showed the legendary bombshell showing off her flawless hourglass curves, with an old-fashioned kitchen setting including woodn-panel surfaces and a farmhouse-style wall tiling. Eyes were likely on Monica, though, as she served up a freshly-cooked pan of pasta into a giant bowl.

See The Stunning Photo!

All curves and thigh gap in sheer stockings and a skin-tight and boy shorts finish bodysuit, Bellucci was snapped smiling as she dished up, with the star's killer curves taking center stage is her all-black lingerie. "From the cover story of @madamefigaro," Monica wrote, announcing that her feature would be released next month. She then thanked her entire glam team, from the stylist to the nail artist. 

A big shout-out to luxury Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana was also made. See more photos after the snap.

Reveals Secret Weapon

While 48-year-old actress Selma Blair makes headlines for calling makeup her "gorgeous war paint," Monica has been speaking out with similar views, revealing that she feels her best glammed-up.

"I feel at my most comfortable when I have some brownish make-up around my eyes, some mascara and a very natural-look lipstick. I feel completely myself like that," she recently told Grazia, adding:

"If I push it further and make things more glamorous for a special occasion, I’ll make my eyes a lot darker but keep my lips natural, or I’ll wear a red lipstick." Scroll for more photos.

Classic Italian Beauty

Monica, who has modeled for the likes of French luxury designer Dior and the D&G brand she was wearing in her spaghetti snap, then touched on her heritage, stating:

"For me, Italian beauty is a real mix of modernity and sensuality. Italian women possess a great deal of drama in their eyes, they’re actually used to speaking more with their eyes than with their words."

Monica remains best known for becoming the oldest Bond Girl in the 007 spy franchise, starring in Spectre, with credits also seeing her in The Matrix series.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Swap James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins For Al Horford & Luguentz Dort In Suggested Trade With Thunder

April 28, 2021

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Jordan Clarkson For Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade With Jazz

April 28, 2021

Nancy Pelosi Slammed For Silence On Andrew Cuomo Allegations

April 28, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1012 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A Golden Week Break

April 28, 2021

Jessica Simpson's Summer High Heels Require Strict Warning

April 28, 2021

Kelly Ripa Wows In High Heels For Morning Dance Class

April 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.