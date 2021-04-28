Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear

Monica Bellucci is cooking up a giant saucepan of spaghetti in plunging undies, and Instagram is loving it. The 56-year-old actress and model, big-time proving she's got an edge on the 20-somethings competition, this week updated her Instagram with a stunning and very Italian shot, showcasing the European country's most-famous dish and delighting her 3.9 million followers. Coming as promo for the brunette's latest Madame Figaro feature, the photo went old-school, but the star's followers thought it was the freshest thing they've seen. Check it out below.