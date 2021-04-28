Nancy Pelosi Slammed For Silence On Andrew Cuomo Allegations

Fox News Channel's Janice Dean took to Twitter on Tuesday to pressure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to speak on the sexual assault allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who remains in office despite calls to resign.

"How do you feel about @NYGovCuomo still in power after 9 women have come forward about his harassing behavior? I look forward to hearing your answer," Dean wrote.

Dean's comment was in response to Pelosi's comments on the end of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and her call for a commitment to "combating sexual violence & demanding accountability."