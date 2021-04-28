NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Jordan Clarkson For Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade With Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Sixers may currently own the second-best record in the Eastern Conference but if they fall short of achieving their main goal of winning a title, most people believe that they would be more aggressive in improving their roster around their young superstar duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

One of the players that the Sixers could target this summer is Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.