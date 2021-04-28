Kelly Ripa Wows In High Heels For Morning Dance Class

Kelly Ripa is dropping jaws while dancing in sky-high stilettos as the syndicated talk show she hosts prepares to go live. On Wednesday, the 50-year-old morning show queen was, alongside 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest, filmed in sneak peek, pre-airing footage on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, with the blonde seen more energetic than ever as she went "kick-ball change" and got her dance on. The video, which encouraged a "dance class first thing in the morning," is getting the mega thumbs-up. See why below.