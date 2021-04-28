Despite failing to acquire their top targets last summer, the New York Knicks still haven't fully given up with their hope of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. With the improvements shown by Julius Randle and RJ Barrett in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Knicks are expected to be more aggressive in building a title-contending team in the 2021 offseason.

With their collection of young and promising talents and future draft assets, the Knicks would be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this summer.