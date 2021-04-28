Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner's Flaunts Paint Job In Skimpy Yoga Undies

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Gives Off Angel Vibes In Frilly White Lingerie

Celebrities

Sommer Ray Fuels Up With Wet Morning Facial

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Flaunts Guilt-Free Burger Gains With Weekend Curves

Celebrities

Rebel Wilson Sunbathes In Undies After 70-Pound Weight Loss

TV

Ariet Girgis, Magdi Girgis: 'Dateline' NBC---Egyptian-Born Wife Stabbed To Death In California Home At Husband's Request

Britney Spears Tugs Down Bubblegum Bikini With Burger Appetite

Britney Spears smiling close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is dropping jaws in high heels while tugging down her bubblegum-pink bikini as she talks gobbling peanuts and burgers. The 39-year-old pop princess was today all smiles for her 29.5 million Instagram followers, dropping a bombshell and TikTok-style video as she modeled multiple bikinis from her L.A. mansion. Posting on Tuesday, the "Toxic" singer flaunted the body that defined a generation, and the caption saw the singer admit to actually not wanting to be tiny in size. Check it out below.

Back In Her Bikini

Scroll for the video, one that came with upbeat music and a likewise cheerful vibe. Britney, who is freshly in the news as she will speak in court as her 2008-commenced conservatorship case continues, was turning a blind eye to her legal troubles, here.

Shot outdoors on her balcony and with large French windows reflecting an outdoor pool, Spears sashayed around in a hot pink bikini and a rusty orange one with bead details, showing off her rock-hard body and killer curves in sky-high heels while striking poses in shades.

See The Stunning Video!

Going both naughty and nice, the Grammy winner paraded up and down the balcony, even tugging down her bikini bottoms before taking to her caption.

Referring to 27-year-old boyfriend and personal trainer Sam Asghari, Britney opened: "In the past two weeks I've said that's it ... I have got to get in shape considering my boyfriend's body is hotter than hot 🔥🔥🔥 !!!! I was like SH-T where the hell am I supposed to start 😂🤣🤭 ."

See her peanuts reveal after the video, plus more photos.

Steering Clear Of Burgers

Revealing that she's boxing now, the star continued: "So I run a lot and try to eat clean and be mindful with my food unless I cheat, like last night when I ate a container of peanuts 🥜🥜🥜🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️ !!!! And then it hit me ... I might look better but I felt too vulnerable in my skin being this small !!!!"

Britney made 2020 headlines for vowing to do more "acro yoga" as her New Year's resolution, then making 2021 headlines for revealing she'd lost weight by missing her boyfriend during their brief time apart.

Stuns At 39

Name-dropping celebrity-adored burger joint In-N-Out, the mom of two concluded: "We all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that cause we all should ... I just hope I don't see an @innout burger any time soon 🍔🍔🍔😂😂😂 !!!!"

Britney is fresh from showcasing the "meanest" sandwich she made, one that recreated her favorite NYC deli snack. Britney's video today largely brought relief from the #FreeBritney movement, an army now massively concerned for the singer amid her legal battles with 68-year-old father Jamie Spears.

Latest Headlines

Sommer Ray Fuels Up With Wet Morning Facial

April 27, 2021

Kendall Jenner's Flaunts Paint Job In Skimpy Yoga Undies

April 27, 2021

Rebel Wilson Sunbathes In Undies After 70-Pound Weight Loss

April 27, 2021

'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Shares Exciting Personal News

April 27, 2021

Kim Kardashian Sparks Controversy With Rumored CNN Boyfriend

April 27, 2021

'Teen Mom' Chelsea Houska Sheds Weight With Skintight Spandex Reveal

April 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.