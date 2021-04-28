Britney Spears Tugs Down Bubblegum Bikini With Burger Appetite

Scroll for the video, one that came with upbeat music and a likewise cheerful vibe. Britney, who is freshly in the news as she will speak in court as her 2008-commenced conservatorship case continues, was turning a blind eye to her legal troubles, here.

Shot outdoors on her balcony and with large French windows reflecting an outdoor pool, Spears sashayed around in a hot pink bikini and a rusty orange one with bead details, showing off her rock-hard body and killer curves in sky-high heels while striking poses in shades.