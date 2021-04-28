Britney Spears Tugs Down Bubblegum Bikini With Burger Appetite

Britney Spears is dropping jaws in high heels while tugging down her bubblegum-pink bikini as she talks gobbling peanuts and burgers. The 39-year-old pop princess was today all smiles for her 29.5 million Instagram followers, dropping a bombshell and TikTok-style video as she modeled multiple bikinis from her L.A. mansion. Posting on Tuesday, the "Toxic" singer flaunted the body that defined a generation, and the caption saw the singer admit to actually not wanting to be tiny in size. Check it out below.