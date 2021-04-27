Kendall Jenner's Flaunts Paint Job In Skimpy Yoga Undies

Kendall Jenner's a real paint job right now. The 25-year-old supermodel was literally surrounded by paint and brushes for her latest Alo Yoga promo - alongside fronting giants including Adidas and Calvin Klein, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians face is also the new celebrity face of popular and high-end Alo Yoga clothing. The brand adored by the likes of actress Kaley Cuoco and model Kaia Gerber got sensational promo on Monday, with Kendall's 160 million Instagram followers also treated to the brunette's willowy figure.