Kendall Jenner's Flaunts Paint Job In Skimpy Yoga Undies

Kendall Jenner close up
KendallJenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kendall Jenner's a real paint job right now. The 25-year-old supermodel was literally surrounded by paint and brushes for her latest Alo Yoga promo - alongside fronting giants including Adidas and Calvin Klein, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians face is also the new celebrity face of popular and high-end Alo Yoga clothing. The brand adored by the likes of actress Kaley Cuoco and model Kaia Gerber got sensational promo on Monday, with Kendall's 160 million Instagram followers also treated to the brunette's willowy figure.

She's An Alo Yoga Girl

Scroll for the photos. They come as Kendall makes headlines for branching into business herself. Up until now the only KarJenner sister without a fully-fledged brand, Kendall is set to join her famous sisters with her upcoming 818 tequila brand.

Posing indoors amid white backdrops and on her knees while painting, Kendall had been photographed splattering green paint with her right hand holding a brush and stripped down to apple green spandex shorts, going high-waisted and wearing a matching and spaghetti-strap sports bra.

Scroll For The Photos!

The stunning model, who counts oral care brand Moon and Proactiv as part of her contracts portfolio, hid her face in the opening snap, but not her killer thigh gap. The next image showed the L.A. native throwing out a hand completely covered in paint and with more splatterings across her super-long legs.

"Most comfy in @aloyoga," Kendall wrote, then confirming her partnership with the rising brand.

Kendall has been doing more than just modeling for Alo Yoga. March 2021 marked the partnership announcement, with Kendall herself styling the shoot.

See Her Paint Job!

Kendall announced her partnership, writing: “Cozy set from the new @alo campaign." Swipe right for both photos - scroll for more.

Kendall, making headlines in 2018 for being the world's highest-paid supermodel and raking in $22 million that year, was back in the news in 2019 as she earned $15.9 million from Instagram alone, being the social media platform's highest-paid female influencer. The star fronts brands including Tiffany & Co., plus Proactiv, alongside the aforementioned ones.

Launching Tequila Brand

It's all tequila talk for Kendall now, who has confirmed she is launching her 818 brand, named after her Calabasas zip code.

“[For] almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..", she wrote, adding:

"This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon."

