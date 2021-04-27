'Teen Mom' Chelsea Houska Sheds Weight With Skintight Spandex Reveal

Chelsea Houska is dropping weight after pushing out her fourth baby and she's letting her Instagram followers in on the secret. The 29-year-old MTV face, who welcomed daughter Walker June earlier this year, might be done with Teen Mom 2, but the South Dakota-based star is nowhere near done capitalizing on her fame to top up the family income. Posting for her 6.1 million followers over the weekend, Chelsea got busy promoting the weight-loss Profile Sanford brand she fronts, and there was peanut butter chocolate goodness to be had - without the guilt.