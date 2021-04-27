Trending Stories
'Teen Mom' Chelsea Houska Sheds Weight With Skintight Spandex Reveal

Chelsea Houska close up
ChelseaHouska/Instagram
teen mom
Rebecca Cukier

Chelsea Houska is dropping weight after pushing out her fourth baby and she's letting her Instagram followers in on the secret. The 29-year-old MTV face, who welcomed daughter Walker June earlier this year, might be done with Teen Mom 2, but the South Dakota-based star is nowhere near done capitalizing on her fame to top up the family income. Posting for her 6.1 million followers over the weekend, Chelsea got busy promoting the weight-loss Profile Sanford brand she fronts, and there was peanut butter chocolate goodness to be had - without the guilt. 

Stuns After Four Kids

Scroll for the photos, ones that promoted Profile's chocolate peanut butter wafer bars and the 10g protein per serving they offer. Chelsea, who has been encouraging other new moms to go at their own pace with their postpartum bodies, had been snapped arriving at the reception desk of her nearest Profile branch.

Wearing tight black leggings, a distressed black denim jacket, plus a white beanie and matching sneakers, the mom of four showed off one impressive-looking figure, also holding her super-cute baby.

See The Photo Below!

Chelsea, who thanks Profile for the 50 pounds she dropped after welcoming third baby Layne, took to her caption even offering her followers a sweet deal. The famous redhead wrote;

"My FAVORITE @profile_sanford wafer bars are Buy One Get One 50% off online!! Walker and I stopped by our local profile store this morning to grab some more goodies! Go to the link in my bio and use the code WAFER50 at checkout to get this deal!"

See her baby after the photos, where you can swipe for the bars.

Fans Want It

While celebrity weight-loss promos can very much go either way and last year saw co-star Leah Messer "unfollowed" for her diet shakes ad, Chelsea seemed to bring in the keen shoppers. Nearly everyone replying wanted to try samples or get on the Profile plan. 

Chelsea was already a mom of three when she signed up to Profile, saying: “Before I knew it, I was where I wanted to be AND feeling great. When I got pregnant again, i was so glad to learn that they also offer a program during pregnancy."

Doctor Said It's Fine

Houska, who also influences for home cooking packs Home Chef, confirmed that she'd had her plan ok'd by her doctor.

"My doctor has been so glad to hear that I’ve been following their plan and making it a priority to take care of myself," she added.

Chelsea shot to fame on MTV's 16 & Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. She welcomed Walker with 2016-married husband Cole Deboer, also a father to her children Watson and Layne. Eldest Aubree was fathered by Chelsea's ex Adam Lind.

