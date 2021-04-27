'Teen Mom' Chelsea Houska Sheds Weight With Skintight Spandex Reveal

Scroll for the photos, ones that promoted Profile's chocolate peanut butter wafer bars and the 10g protein per serving they offer. Chelsea, who has been encouraging other new moms to go at their own pace with their postpartum bodies, had been snapped arriving at the reception desk of her nearest Profile branch.

Wearing tight black leggings, a distressed black denim jacket, plus a white beanie and matching sneakers, the mom of four showed off one impressive-looking figure, also holding her super-cute baby.