Chris Harrison has temporarily stepped away from his hosting duties for The Bachelor, but he took to Instagram to share what initially seemed like big personal news. The previously divorced dad of two kids seemed to hint that perhaps he was a married man again.

Harrison took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share the photo that generated all the buzz. The photo showed him with Lauren Zima, who The Bachelor franchise fans know as a journalist who has been covering the shows for years. They've been dating for quite a while, but it seems they're not tying the knot quite yet.