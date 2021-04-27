Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Flaunts Guilt-Free Burger Gains With Weekend Curves

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Gives Off Angel Vibes In Frilly White Lingerie

Famous Relationships

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker With Bikini Straddle

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber Wishes Dad Happy Birthday In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Gym Legs For Monday Motivation

TV

Perrio Family Weight-Loss Update: Pictures Show Progress For 'One-Ton Family' After 'My 600-LB Life'

'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Shares Exciting Personal News

Chris Harrison walks the red carpet
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Stacy Carey

Chris Harrison has temporarily stepped away from his hosting duties for The Bachelor, but he took to Instagram to share what initially seemed like big personal news. The previously divorced dad of two kids seemed to hint that perhaps he was a married man again.

Harrison took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share the photo that generated all the buzz. The photo showed him with Lauren Zima, who The Bachelor franchise fans know as a journalist who has been covering the shows for years. They've been dating for quite a while, but it seems they're not tying the knot quite yet.

A Big Tease

Harrison shared a black-and-white photo that showed the couple together. He wore a suit and Zuma wore a gorgeous but fairly simple full-length gown. She had her hair pulled back away from her face and loosely fastened at the nape of her neck. A few loose wisps gently framed her face in the snapshot that Chris shared.

Zuma's gown had a deep V-neckline and was fitted throughout her torso. The full skirt allowed a peek at the sandals she wore on her feet and the skirt even had pockets, which Zuma featured.

A Sweet Kiss

 

The two stood outdoors and kissed one another as the photograph was taken. They were on a patio of some sort and nobody else was included in the snapshot.

The Bachelor host didn't actually say that he and Zima had just married. His caption was vague enough to leave plenty of people suspecting they'd just gotten married though. Franchise veterans flooded the comments section with congratulatory notes and questions.

Harrison noted there was nobody he'd prefer to celebrate love with than Zima. He added that he'd be her "plus one" anytime that she wanted.

'The Bachelor' Fans And Veterans Go Wild

In just one hour, Harrison's post received well over 1,000 comments and 112,000 likes. 

Jason Tartick teased that he went into "full CSI mode" on the photo to try to determine the meaning behind it. The "OG" lead for The Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, teasingly commented that whether they were married or not, she was "here for it" and noted they were a beautiful pair. 

Although this certainly could have been a wedding photo, the comments section verified otherwise. Much to the disappointment of fans, it seems they were at a wedding, not throwing a wedding.

A Bit Of Clarification

When Tanner Tolbert, who found love on Bachelor in Paradise, questioned whether they'd gotten married, he received a reply with the scoop.

"@tanner.tolbert not! They were at a wedding together a couple weekends ago!! She is wearing her bridesmaid dress!!" the note read.

Zima also commented on the post to do what she could to clarify as well. 

"I love you so much and appreciate all the 'congrats'! This *bridesmaids* dress is really living above its potential," Zima wrote, leaving The Bachelor fans disappointed but perhaps a bit hopeful that nuptials could be on the horizon.

Latest Headlines

Kim Kardashian Sparks Controversy With Rumored CNN Boyfriend

April 27, 2021

'Teen Mom' Chelsea Houska Sheds Weight With Skintight Spandex Reveal

April 27, 2021

Kaia Gerber Wishes Dad Happy Birthday In Skimpy Bikini

April 27, 2021

Former Barack Obama Adviser Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Schools

April 27, 2021

Joe Biden Is Reportedly Sending More Troops To Afghanistan

April 27, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker With Bikini Straddle

April 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.