Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Flaunts Guilt-Free Burger Gains With Weekend Curves

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Gives Off Angel Vibes In Frilly White Lingerie

Famous Relationships

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker With Bikini Straddle

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber Wishes Dad Happy Birthday In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Gym Legs For Monday Motivation

TV

Perrio Family Weight-Loss Update: Pictures Show Progress For 'One-Ton Family' After 'My 600-LB Life'

Kaia Gerber Wishes Dad Happy Birthday In Skimpy Bikini

Kaia Gerber in the street
Getty
Kaia Gerber
Rebecca Cukier

Kaia Gerber is wishing dad Rande Gerber a happy 55th birthday, and she's sharing bikini action to do it. The 19-year-old model and social media sensation, last year sparking criticism for hanging around her middle-aged father in skimpy swimear, was today back for a 2.0. The daughter to supermodel legend Cindy Crawford dedicated her Tuesday Instagram update to beachy birthday vibes, not clarifying if her photos were throwbacks, but it didn't seem to matter as Kaia updated for her 6.1 million followers. Check it out below.

 

Not Her First Dad-And-Bikini

Scroll for the photos. Kaia made September 2020 headlines for being slammed as trolls deemed her swimwear hangout with her father inappropriate. Seemingly clapping back, the Calvin Klein face today shared two photos. The first showed her in selfie mode and close up as she snapped herself with Rande. The two were smiling, with Kaia looking gorgeous as she flashed hints of gray bikini straps while under a hat and also wearing shades.

A quick swipe to the right showed the ex to SNL star Pete Davidson's dad solo and crossing stunning beach shores.

See The Photo!

Taking to her caption, the model wrote: "Happy birthday to my best friend, the reason I listen to the music I do, watch the movies I watch, and the person who showed me how to stay forever young. I love you dad ❤️."

Quick to leave a like was 57-year-old Bravo face Lisa Rinna, herself a mom to a 19-year-old model via daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin. Swipe below for both photos - scroll for more.

Kaia is also fresh from another much skimpier photo, one earning the model mega cash.

Calvin Klein Paying Big Bucks

Kaia, who also fronts Marc Jacobs' Daisy fragrance, has been busy taking part in the #MyCalvins campaign for American fashion giant Calvin Klein. The brand, which has seen its #MyCalvins campaign also fronted by 25-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner and "Sorry" singer Justin Bieber, now has the Louis Vuitton face as its newest starlet. 

Posing in impossibly high-waisted white-and-orange undies from a bathroom this month, Kaia wore only white socks for a CK promo, writing that she was "in my Calvins." More photos below.

Parents Are Her 'Weekend Squad'

Back in 2018, Kaia was profiled by Harper's Bazaar, with the feature seeing Kaia confess she doesn't go a day without pasta, also revealing that she has a super-close relationship with her parents.

"My parents [Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber] and brother are my weekend squad. We love to go for a morning beach bike ride, but we usually have to wait for Presley to wake up because he’s the late sleeper in the family," the star said.

"We have short attention spans in the Gerber family, so we’ll eat dinner fast and then put on a movie," Kaia added.

Latest Headlines

'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Shares Exciting Personal News

April 27, 2021

Kim Kardashian Sparks Controversy With Rumored CNN Boyfriend

April 27, 2021

'Teen Mom' Chelsea Houska Sheds Weight With Skintight Spandex Reveal

April 27, 2021

Former Barack Obama Adviser Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Schools

April 27, 2021

Joe Biden Is Reportedly Sending More Troops To Afghanistan

April 27, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker With Bikini Straddle

April 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.