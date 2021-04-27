Kaia Gerber Wishes Dad Happy Birthday In Skimpy Bikini

Scroll for the photos. Kaia made September 2020 headlines for being slammed as trolls deemed her swimwear hangout with her father inappropriate. Seemingly clapping back, the Calvin Klein face today shared two photos. The first showed her in selfie mode and close up as she snapped herself with Rande. The two were smiling, with Kaia looking gorgeous as she flashed hints of gray bikini straps while under a hat and also wearing shades.

A quick swipe to the right showed the ex to SNL star Pete Davidson's dad solo and crossing stunning beach shores.