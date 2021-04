Trading away young players and future draft assets for a center of Sabonis' caliber should be a no-brainer for the Wizards, especially if they are serious about building a title-contending team around Beal and Westbrook.

"The clock is ticking on both Russell Westbrook’s and Bradley Beal’s futures in Washington, which is why making a move for a player like Domantas Sabonis is necessary," Siegel wrote. "They desperately need a reliable frontcourt player to lean on, which is exactly what they would be getting with Sabonis. Not only could he be a great fit next to Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, but the addition of Domantas Sabonis gives the Wizards three All-Star players to potentially contend in the Eastern Conference."