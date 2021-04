Though he no longer fits the timeline of most of their players, Lowry would still be a great signing for the Knicks. His potential arrival in New York would address their backcourt problem and boost their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a championship-caliber point guard, as well as a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, he's averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.