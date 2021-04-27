Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Gives Off Angel Vibes In Frilly White Lingerie

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Is A 'Wild Thang' In Open Jacket

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Highlights 99 Problems In Louis Vuitton Bikini

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Is A Red Hot 'Lingerie Lover' In Steamy Instagram Share

Celebrities

Addison Rae Finds Happiness With Stringy Bikini Shower

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Opens Wide While Lounging In Bed In Just Undies

WWE Monday Night Raw: Winners & Losers

Gettyimages | Ethan Miller
Sports
Jon Gallo

Winner: Braun Strowman

Strowman culminated Monday Night Raw by defeating Drew McIntyre to earn a spot in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

The bout at WrestleMania Backlash was initially a scheduled to be a rematch between champion Bobby Lashley and McIntyre after Lashley dethroned McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. However, it turned into a triple-threat match after “The Monster Among Men” defeated McIntyre on Monday Night Raw.

“The Monster is where he belongs,” Strowman said during the show. “I’m the top of the food chain. I eat everything in my path.”

The win capped a huge performance by Strowman on the night, which started by winning via disqualification over Mace and T-Bar in a 1-on-2 handicap match before he teamed with McIntyre to defeat Mace and T-Bar by count-out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Giphy | WWE

Charlotte Flair, whose storyline had her “indefinitely suspended” and “fined $10,00” by the WWE for recently attacking referee Eddie Orengo following her loss to Asuka earlier this month, is back.

Flair’s suspension ended on Monday, albeit with the help of Sonya Deville.

Deville brought Orengo to the ring, allowing “The Queen” to apologize and receive her reinstatement.

Flair, a 12-time champion, made her return a successful one, as she hit Mandy Rose with a Natural Selection for the win. 

However, Flair almost lost after getting visibly frustrated with Orengo for what she felt was shoddy refereeing before regaining focus against Rose.

Loser: The Miz

Giphy | WWE

 

The Miz continued his downward spiral since losing his WWE Championship belt to Bobby Lashley shortly after winning it by successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 21.

But since dropping the belt to Lashley on Raw eight days later, “The A-Lister” teamed with John Morrison in a losing effort to Damian Priest and rapper Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37. On Monday, he partnered with Jaxson Ryker and Elias in a six-man tag-team match against Damian Priest and New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

In a classic face against heel match, Priest, Kingston and Woods controlled most of the match, with their opposition turning to unscrupulous tactics to prolong the bout. But in the end, Kingston and Priest unleashed a series of impressive aerial moves, enabling Woods to hit Ryker with an inside cradle to earn the pinfall.

Loser: Mandy Rose

Giphy | WWE

 

Mandy Rose’s career needs direction. 

Her teaming with Dana Brooke as a tag team hasn’t won over the crowd, and she’s receiving the same lukewarm reaction from fans in singles competition.

When Charlotte Flair returned the ring on Monday, there was little to no chance she was going to lose.

 But who would be chosen for "The Queen" to beat? 

It turned out to be Rose.

Rose had some bright spots against Flair, but the match ended like so many other of Rose’s matches -- with Rose losing.

Rose, who broke into WWE after placing second in the WWE TV competition Tough Enough in 2015 largely because of her stunning good looks, has seen her career plummet in the past year.

After being promoted to the main roster in 2017, she started hot, competing in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble and Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, though she didn’t come close to winning either event.

But since beating her former tag-team partner Sonya Deville at SummerSlam 2020, she hasn’t won a big match since.

 

Latest Headlines

Chanel West Coast Highlights 99 Problems In Louis Vuitton Bikini

April 27, 2021

Ex-Champ Daniel Cormier Challenges Jake Paul To MMA Fight: 'I'll Rip His Face Apart'

April 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Signing Victor Oladipo Would Be 'Low-Risk, High-Reward Gamble' For Celtics, Per 'Bleacher Report'

April 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers 'Most Appealing Destination' For Derrick Rose In 2021 Free Agency, Per 'Fadeaway World'

April 27, 2021

Amber Heard Dangles From Hoops For 'Aquaman' Workout

April 26, 2021

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Gym Legs For Monday Motivation

April 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.