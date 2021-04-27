WWE Monday Night Raw: Winners & Losers

Winner: Braun Strowman

Strowman culminated Monday Night Raw by defeating Drew McIntyre to earn a spot in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

The bout at WrestleMania Backlash was initially a scheduled to be a rematch between champion Bobby Lashley and McIntyre after Lashley dethroned McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. However, it turned into a triple-threat match after “The Monster Among Men” defeated McIntyre on Monday Night Raw.

“The Monster is where he belongs,” Strowman said during the show. “I’m the top of the food chain. I eat everything in my path.”

The win capped a huge performance by Strowman on the night, which started by winning via disqualification over Mace and T-Bar in a 1-on-2 handicap match before he teamed with McIntyre to defeat Mace and T-Bar by count-out.