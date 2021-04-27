NBA Rumors: Signing Victor Oladipo Would Be 'Low-Risk, High-Reward Gamble' For Celtics, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Veteran shooting guard Victor Oladipo declined a two-year, $45 million contract extension offered by the Houston Rockets with the hope that he could earn a bigger deal in the 2021 free agency. Unfortunately, with his underwhelming performance with the Miami Heat and leg injury, it is highly unlikely that Oladipo would receive a huge payday this summer.

Still, despite his current health issue, Oladipo is expected to receive plenty of interest when he officially becomes an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason.