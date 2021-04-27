NBA Rumors: LA Lakers 'Most Appealing Destination' For Derrick Rose In 2021 Free Agency, Per 'Fadeaway World'

Veteran point guard Derrick Rose is currently focused on helping the New York Knicks end their playoff drought but when the 2020-21 NBA season is officially, he would be needing to make a tough decision regarding his future in the league. Rose is playing the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Though he's somehow doing well in his reunion with Coach Tim Thibodeau in New York, there remains a huge possibility for the former MVP to leave the Knicks for a stronger title contender in the 2021 free agency.