Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Gym Legs For Monday Motivation

Carrie Underwood is guaranteeing Monday Motivation with her jaw-dropping, world-famous legs all rock-hard in tiny white shorts. The 38-year-old country singer and CALIA by Carrie founder was today proving that her career as a fitness icon is basically on a par with her music one. A stunning pigtails selfie right from the gym got the week off to a very motivational start as the "Cry Pretty" singer updated her Instagram, with the post shouting out both the blonde's 2015-founded clothing line and her 2020-launched Fit52 app.