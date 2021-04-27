Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier challenged YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to an MMA fight Monday on his "DC & Helwani" ESPN podcast.

"I'm going to torture him. I'm going to hurt him. I don't want to box him," Cormier said. "I don't want to fight in a limited set of rules. If you really want to fight me, fight me in a mixed martial arts competition."

Cormier evidently wasn't impressed by Paul's recent TKO victory in a boxing match against former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

"I'm going to rip his face apart. I'm going to hurt the kid," Cormier said. "... I'm gonna choke him, I'm gonna elbow him."