Scroll for the photos, ones that come as Rae expands her career into music with the release of her "Obsessed" track this year. The star, also fresh from gracing Vogue with her 7 Days 7 Looks video, posted opening with a gorgeous and carefree beach photo. Addison was strolling sands in a beyond-tiny black beach dress as she flaunted her toned legs, with a swipe to the right bringing the Instagram-adored swimsuit shower.

Posing under a wooden trellis and taking in soaking-wet shower spray, Addison stunned fans in her minuscule string green bikini - fans just kept swiping, though.