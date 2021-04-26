Trending Stories
Celebrities

Addison Rae Finds Happiness With Stringy Bikini Shower

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Showcases Little Black Dress That Goes Far

Celebrities

Ariel Winter Flaunts Vaccinated Curves In Plunging Ribbed Top

Instagram Models

Abby Dowse Gives Off Angel Vibes In Frilly White Lingerie

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Motivates Monday With Hawaii Waterfall Bikini

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Flaunts Guilt-Free Burger Gains With Weekend Curves

Larsa Pippen Showcases Little Black Dress That Goes Far

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is showing off a little black dress that "goes a long way." The 46-year-old reality star and jewelry designer, majorly in the news of late for ending her toy-boy romance with 24-year-old married NBA player Malik Beasley, was today back to shouting out fashion and her figure. Posting for her 2 million Instagram followers, the ex to former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen updated with a killer dress, a killer set of legs, and a reminder that she fronts a major brand. Check it out below.

A Little Goes A Long Way

Scroll for the photo. Larsa was still making headlines for having all of her Kardashian friends unfollow her last summer when she landed a sweet gig, signing a six-figure deal with affordable clothing empire Pretty Little Thing. Shouting out the label today while posing glamorously from her L.A. home, the former Real Housewives of Miami star struck a leggy finish by an indoor balcony, showing off a tiny, spaghetti-strap minidress, also wearing sexy and strappy high heels.

"A little black dress goes a long way @prettylittlething," Larsa wrote.

See Her Stunning Minidress Below!

Highlighting her famous hips and super-toned legs, the mom of four also showed off her usual flawless makeup. Larsa might be 46, but she's promoting a brand that's usually fronted by much younger stars. Models Jordyn Woods and Lori Harvey, both 23, represent the label that counts Fashion Nova as its biggest competitor.

Larsa is fresh from sadder news, though. The star recently paid her respects as 2018-split ex Scottie lost his eldest son Antron aged just 33 this month. More after the photo.

A Moment For Scottie's Son

Larsa did not take long to break her silence as Scottie announced the loss of his son. "Some truths in life are hard to accept," she wrote. "Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts, we love u and will miss u always Rip Antron."

The fiesty blonde continues, however, to make headlines for her relationships, last year revealing ones with both rapper Future and Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson. More after the jump.

Not A Cheat

Speaking last year, Larsa shut down suggestions that she cheated on Scottie during their 20-year marriage, one bringing four children.

"I think with Scotty and I a lot of people think he cheated on [me] and [I] cheated on him. That never was the case in our relationship. Infidelity really wasn’t what was the demise of our marriage. It was other things. We just kinda grew apart and fought over things, it was never over another person," she told the "Hollywood Raw" podcast.

Latest Headlines

Addison Rae Finds Happiness With Stringy Bikini Shower

April 26, 2021

Nicole Scherzinger Motivates Monday With Hawaii Waterfall Bikini

April 26, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears Flaunts Killer Legs As Tie-Dye Fashionista

April 26, 2021

Abby Dowse Gives Off Angel Vibes In Frilly White Lingerie

April 26, 2021

Sommer Ray Flaunts Guilt-Free Burger Gains With Weekend Curves

April 26, 2021

News & Notes: Is Batista Returning To WWE?

April 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.