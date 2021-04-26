Larsa Pippen Showcases Little Black Dress That Goes Far

Larsa Pippen is showing off a little black dress that "goes a long way." The 46-year-old reality star and jewelry designer, majorly in the news of late for ending her toy-boy romance with 24-year-old married NBA player Malik Beasley, was today back to shouting out fashion and her figure. Posting for her 2 million Instagram followers, the ex to former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen updated with a killer dress, a killer set of legs, and a reminder that she fronts a major brand. Check it out below.