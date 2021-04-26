Nicole Scherzinger Motivates Monday With Hawaii Waterfall Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger arching her back to take in waterfall spray while in a tiny string bikini is definitely doing it for the 'Gram. The 42-year-old former pop star and reality judge, already making Earth Day headlines this month for her bikini action, today returned in her jaw-dropping swimwear to send out love to both her home state of Hawaii and gear fans up for the working week. Posting for her 4.8 million Instagram followers, The Masked Singer face went full bombshell, but she kept it zen. See how below.